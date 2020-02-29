Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $169.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

