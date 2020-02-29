Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 431,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

