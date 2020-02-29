Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $27.31 on Friday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

