Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $61,370,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $208,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 4,653,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,398. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

