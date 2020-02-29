Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.82% of CAE worth $128,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CAE by 0.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several analysts have commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

