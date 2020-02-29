CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 30th total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 196,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CAI International has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $440.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CAI International by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAI International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

