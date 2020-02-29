Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

CLBS stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

