CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,386. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

