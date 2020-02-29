Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 281,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

