Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $76.07. 1,128,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,008. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

