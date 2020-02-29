Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Cango has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.