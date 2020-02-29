Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,573. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Canon has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

