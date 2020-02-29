Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 76,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

