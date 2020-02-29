Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,163. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 622,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,643. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

