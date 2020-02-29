Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.40

Headlines about Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital One Financial earned a media sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,114,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $4,271,695.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,019.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,418 shares of company stock worth $12,658,163. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

