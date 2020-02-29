Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Capital Southwest also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CSWC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 516,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.