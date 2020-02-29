Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.