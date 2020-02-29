Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

CARA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,588. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $601.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

