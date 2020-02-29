Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Upbit, Bithumb and Huobi. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $94.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00024149 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.19 or 0.02851705 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002363 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000555 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Huobi, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.