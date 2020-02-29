Cardstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,279.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $60,279.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00482838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.06524692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011638 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,030,001 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

