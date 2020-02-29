Carebit Price Down 63.9% Over Last 7 Days (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Carebit has a total market cap of $15,337.00 and $20.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018773 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003860 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004662 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 151,953,334 coins and its circulating supply is 147,560,254 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

