Carry Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Carry has a market cap of $9.21 million and $1.17 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00481796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.64 or 0.06508264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00068026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,771,474 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

