Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $107,215.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Castle has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $107,215.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01007919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,944,910 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.