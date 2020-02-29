Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,211,000 after acquiring an additional 436,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

