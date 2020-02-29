Catex Token Price Tops $0.0003 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $199,550.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

