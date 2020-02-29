Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

