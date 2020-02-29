Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Cato’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Shares of CATO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $398.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

