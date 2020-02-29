CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $779,820.00 and $517.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.