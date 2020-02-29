Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $148,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 1,135.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celestica by 25,368.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 858,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

