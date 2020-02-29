Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $53.02. 8,612,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.