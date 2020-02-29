Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

CENT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

