Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $65.98 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $65.98 million and approximately $345,359.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

