CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

