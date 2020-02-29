Chainlink Trading Down 0.8% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io and Coinbase. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $451.15 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, Coinbase, Kyber Network, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.