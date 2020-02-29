Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CHNG opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $41,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 500,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

