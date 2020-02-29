Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stake Raised by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the quarter. Changyou.Com comprises about 2.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.54% of Changyou.Com worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 455,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Changyou.Com Ltd has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $20.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYOU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.