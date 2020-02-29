Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,231 shares of company stock worth $354,439 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

CHRA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

