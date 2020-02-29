Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $155.57. 773,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,091. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,136 shares of company stock worth $12,083,097 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

