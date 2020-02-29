Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,876 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

