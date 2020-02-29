Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,825 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eldorado Resorts worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $50.18 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

ERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

