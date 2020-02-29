Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,320 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of First Hawaiian worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHB. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

