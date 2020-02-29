Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,691 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Stag Industrial worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

