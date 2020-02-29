Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 997,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST opened at $25.38 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. Envista’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.