Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Acuity Brands worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 124,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.