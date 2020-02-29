Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of HubSpot worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

