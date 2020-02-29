Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Lincoln Electric worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $602,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $5,370,286. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

