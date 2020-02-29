Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,484,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 131,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 195,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.