Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,036 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Wendys worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 48.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys Co has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

