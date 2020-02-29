Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,436 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,153,000 after acquiring an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $79.43 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.