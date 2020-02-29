Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,482 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of LHC Group worth $30,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,943,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

